Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Flames – 12/14/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Calgary Flames tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (18-10-2) at FLAMES (14-11-5)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNW, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Dan Vladar (lower body), Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Cooley was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis because of Vladar’s injury. Vladar is day to day. … Kuzmenko, a forward, is day to day, the Flames announced Saturday. … Miromanov will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. The defenseman has been on a pair with Weegar.

