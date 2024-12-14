Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Flames – 12/14/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Calgary Flames tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (18-10-2) at FLAMES (14-11-5)
10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNW, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Dan Vladar (lower body), Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body)
Status report
- Each team held an optional morning skate. … Cooley was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis because of Vladar’s injury. Vladar is day to day. … Kuzmenko, a forward, is day to day, the Flames announced Saturday. … Miromanov will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. The defenseman has been on a pair with Weegar.
