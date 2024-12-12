Projected Lineups for Flames vs Lightning – 12/12/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (14-10-2) at FLAMES (14-10-5)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul
Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — J.J. Moser
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Steven Santini
Injured: Erik Cernak (lower body)
Status report
- Cirelli, who missed a 2-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury, could play.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman — Connor Zary — Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Jakob Pelletier, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley
Injured: None
Status report
- Lomberg will return to the lineup after missing Calgary’s two-game road trip for the birth of his third child.
