Projected Lineups for Flames vs Lightning – 12/12/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (14-10-2) at FLAMES (14-10-5)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul

Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — J.J. Moser

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Steven Santini

Injured: Erik Cernak (lower body)

Status report

Cirelli, who missed a 2-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury, could play.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman — Connor Zary — Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Jakob Pelletier, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: None

Status report

Lomberg will return to the lineup after missing Calgary’s two-game road trip for the birth of his third child.

