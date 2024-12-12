Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Kraken – 12/12/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (15-12-3) at KRAKEN (14-14-2)

10 p.m. KHN, KONG, NESN, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — Tyler Johnson

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin

Jordan Oesterle — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Mason Lohrei

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Johnson, a forward, and Wotherspoon, a defenseman, will replace McLaughlin and Lohrei in the lineup after being healthy scratches in an 8-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Brandon Tanev

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

Seattle held an optional morning skate on Thursday. … Gourde, a forward, left a 2-1 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday after one shift in the third period. He is day to day and Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said it is a “lingering” issue that needs to be monitored. … Winterton was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

