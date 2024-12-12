Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Kraken – 12/12/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (15-12-3) at KRAKEN (14-14-2)
10 p.m. KHN, KONG, NESN, SNO, SNE
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — Tyler Johnson
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Mark Kastelic
Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin
Jordan Oesterle — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Mason Lohrei
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
- Johnson, a forward, and Wotherspoon, a defenseman, will replace McLaughlin and Lohrei in the lineup after being healthy scratches in an 8-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Brandon Tanev
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Daniel Sprong
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
- Seattle held an optional morning skate on Thursday. … Gourde, a forward, left a 2-1 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday after one shift in the third period. He is day to day and Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said it is a “lingering” issue that needs to be monitored. … Winterton was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
