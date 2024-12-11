Kraken’s Jared McCann Records 100th Assist With Franchise

Although the Seattle Kraken fell to the Florida Panthers on Dec. 10, there was still reason to celebrate. Jared McCann recorded his 100th assist with the team!

McCann was a part of the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft, being selected from the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played in 74 games in the inaugural season, scoring 27 goals and earning 23 assists in the 2021-22 season.

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

During the 2022-23 season, McCann broke another record. He became the first member of the Kraken to score 40 goals in a single season. On top of the 40 goals, he also earned 30 assists for a total of 70 points in one season.

Last season, he played in 80 games and scored 29 goals and earned 33 assists. Although close to the record he set the season prior, he was unable to make it happen again.

So far this season, McCann has played in a total of 30 games. He has scored 10 goals and earned 14 assists. In assisting Chandler Stephenson’s only goal of the game last night, McCann was able to break the 100-assist mark for the Kraken.

In the overall span of his career, McCann has earned a total of 189 assists. He is closing in on the 200 mark for his entire NHL career. Two hundred goals is not far behind either, reaching 172 total goals in his 11 seasons in the NHL.

McCann continues to be strong throughout the season. He currently leads the team in goals, with the ten that he has earned. He is also the current point leader for the team, with a total of 24. He has been a force to be reckoned with since becoming a part of the Kraken, and that factor continues to grow with each season that he plays for the team.

Congrats to McCann on earning his 100th assist with the Kraken!