Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Matthews, Holmberg & Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs eked out a scrappy 2-1 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night in a game where they were heavily outplayed. The game started ugly. The Devils outshot the Maple Leafs 15-1 in the first period but failed to score. Ondrej Palat broke the scoreless tie at 7:16 of the second period, finishing off a pass from Jesper Bratt. Palat’s goal ended an 11-game personal drought, while Bratt extended his hot streak with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his last six games.

Toronto tied the game in the third period on Holmberg’s shorthanded goal. Despite New Jersey’s dominance in possession and chances, Stolarz was heroic. His brilliance in the crease was the only thing that kept the Maple Leafs in the game. He set the stage for Matthews’ overtime winner.

Although the two points are welcome, Toronto’s performance left fans with mixed emotions. However, landing on the best possible emotion, the Maple Leafs goalie stole a game from a better team on the night. It was a remarkable outcome for a team whose goalies were being questioned before the season started.

Item 1: Anthony Stolarz’s Heroics Keep Maple Leafs Afloat

Stolarz delivered his best performance of the season, stopping 37 of 38 shots and stealing (it’s worth saying twice) the game for the Maple Leafs. The Devils generated 4.53 expected goals, yet Stolarz stood tall. He handled chaotic scrambles, mid-range shots, and even breakaways calmly.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One standout moment came in the third period when Conor Timmins nearly banked a clearing attempt into his own net. Stolarz’s quick reflexes prevented disaster, showcasing his ability to be prepared for anything that came his way. He adapted under pressure all night long. Without Stolarz’s heroics, Toronto likely wouldn’t have made it to overtime, let alone take home the win. Did I mention that he stole one for the Blue and White?

Item 2: Special Teams Told the Story of 2 Extremes

Toronto’s special teams were both a strength and a glaring weakness in this game. The penalty kill was outstanding, holding the NHL’s top-ranked power play to just eight shots across four chances with the man advantage. Even more impressively, the Maple Leafs’ lone regulation goal came while shorthanded, courtesy of Pontus Holmberg’s sharp wrister in the third period.

However, the power play was disastrous. Toronto managed just one shot during six minutes with the man advantage while surrendering three shorthanded chances to New Jersey. The first unit struggled to maintain any kind of structured system, while the second unit offered only slight improvement. This dichotomy is something the Maple Leafs will need to address before their next game.

Item 3: Matthews Came Through in Style

Auston Matthews sealed the win with a signature play in overtime. Picking up a loose puck at center ice, he outskated Devils defenceman Brett Pesce to create a breakaway. He beat goaltender Jacob Markstrom with a lethal glove-side shot for his ninth goal of the season.

Matthews had a quiet game by his standards. However, the overtime goal reminded fans of his ability to deliver in clutch moments. It also marked a fitting conclusion to a game where the Maple Leafs put up only 12 shots—their season’s lowest total.

Item 4: Pontus Holmberg Impressed on the Fourth Line

Holmberg’s contributions extended beyond his game-tying goal. Centering a fourth line with Connor Dewar and Ryan Reaves, Holmberg’s unit managed some of the team’s most extended offensive-zone shifts. Their effort and grit provided a rare bright spot in the Maple Leafs’ otherwise lackluster offensive game.

Holmberg’s shorthanded goal at 10:42 of the third period showed his ability to capitalize on chances. Performances like these could solidify his role as a dependable depth player for Toronto. He’s been a hard worker all season long. When knocked down, he gets up and puts himself in the middle of the action. His numbers might not be off the charts, but his effort is noteworthy.

Item 5: Missed Opportunities for Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner’s impressive road point streak ended at eight games (four goals, nine assists). It had been the second-longest active streak in the NHL, behind Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman (10 games). While Marner still provided his usual defensive effort, his inability to contribute offensively highlighted the team’s struggles.

Marner’s streak-ending game also served as a reminder of his consistency. Last season, his 14-game road point streak set a franchise record for the Maple Leafs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs return home to host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. With Anaheim’s young, energetic roster, Toronto will need to tighten up their defensive game and find more consistency in their special teams. Fans should expect continued experimentation with line combinations as head coach Craig Berube searches for some chemistry to kick-start the offence.