Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Panthers – 12/12/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Florida Panthers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (18-9-2) at CANUCKS (14-8-5)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Status report
- The Panthers won’t make any lineup changes from a 2-1 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Friday.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Max Sasson — Teddy Blueger — Danton Heinen
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort — Mark Friedman
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Aatu Raty
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (illness), Filip Hronek (upper body)
Status report
- Miller returns after missing 10 games on a personal leave of absence that began Nov. 19. … Forbort returns after missing 17 games with a lower body injury sustained during a Nov. 4 practice. … Brannstrom, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.
