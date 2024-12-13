Stolarz Leaves Game After First Period With Lower-Body Injury

Anthony Stolarz left the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks game tonight after the first period. It is unclear as to what play was the main reason behind the injury.

However, the Maple Leafs have announced that their goalie will not return due to a lower body injury.

Maple Leafs G Anthony Stolarz (lower body) will not return to tonight’s game. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 13, 2024

At the time of him leaving the game, the Maple Leafs had a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. He had faced eight shots and allowed one goal.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

To start the second period, Joseph Woll led the team out of the tunnel. Within the first five minutes of the second period, the team had announced that Stolarz will not return.

Related: Desperate GMs Maple Leafs Should Call to Talk Trade

The update will likely come after the game from head coach Craig Berube. In the meantime, the hope is that it isn’t serious, especially with how good he has played this season.