Bruins Should Call Up Poitras After AHL Success

After four consecutive wins to start the month of December, the Boston Bruins lost in crushing fashion to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. It’s hard to be too critical of the Bruins after the 7-3-0 refresh they’ve had since firing Jim Montgomery as head coach and giving Joe Sacco the interim coaching title, but an 8-1 loss is also hard to gloss over. Simply put, this team still isn’t quite good enough to compete at the highest level. They’ll need to make some strategic moves to get the most out of their roster.

While external moves are always a possibility, the short-term fix is as simple as looking to the Providence Bruins and seeing what Matt Poitras has been doing as of late.

Matt Poitras’ Progress in Providence

It’s been exactly one month since Poitras was surprisingly sent down to the AHL to join the Providence Bruins on Nov. 11. The second-year pro started off slowly in the AHL before stringing together some exceptional performances, tallying three goals and 10 points in 11 games.

Matt Poitras has played excellent hockey with the Providence Bruins in the AHL as of late and deserves another chance to play with the Boston Bruins. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Though Poitras only scored one goal and four points in 14 games in the NHL to start the 2024-25 season, he was one of the few players on the roster at the time of his demotion who consistently played whistle to whistle, especially at even strength. The Bruins have prioritized size this season, but Poitras offers a unique skill set that could add a different dynamic to the lineup.

Time to Reassess Poitras’ NHL Role

Whether the 20-year-old is lined up at center or on the wing, his ability to make an impact somewhere in the team’s middle-six should be explored following his breather in Providence. Last season, Poitras made the NHL roster straight out of training camp and played in 33 games before his season was cut short due to an injury.

This stint in the AHL has given Poitras a valuable opportunity to refine his game within the Bruins system. Competing against stronger, more experienced opponents than he did in the OHL has helped him adjust to the pace and physicality of professional hockey while improving key aspects of his play, such as puck management and positioning.

Learning these things while also playing on a team with Stanley Cup aspirations can be tricky, so making the most of this time in the AHL has been wise for Poitras. These 11 games not only allowed him to rebuild his confidence after a tough NHL start but also provided the coaching staff with a clearer understanding of his readiness to once again contribute at the next level.

Internal Options Before External Moves

If the Bruins are looking to explore external trades to bolster their roster, they’d be wise to see at least what they have in Poitras first before committing one way or another. Making a big splash is exciting, but doing so before exhausting all internal options is ill-advised.

The same could also be said about finally giving Fabian Lysell an opportunity, but with the Bruins playing a more defensive, shot-stifling game, Tuesday’s loss to the Jets notwithstanding, it’s harder to justify rolling the dice on Lysell right now if they aren’t fully confident he can contribute consistently as a play-driving winger in the top six.

Lysell’s offensive upside is undeniable, but finding consistency both with and without the puck will go a long way in his long-term development and short-term opportunities. Poitras, on the other hand, has shown that he can play a responsible game and make an impact away from the puck.

This isn’t to say that Lysell can’t do this, he just hasn’t had the opportunity in the NHL yet and he hasn’t consistently done so in the AHL. While Lysell remains an intriguing prospect, Poitras has already demonstrated an ability to impact NHL games with his two-way play.

The Bruins are at a crossroads, and Poitras’ time in Providence has given him the tools to make an impact at the NHL level. His time in the AHL allowed him to refine his game, build confidence, and adjust to the pro level’s pace and physicality. Now, it’s time to see what he can bring back to the NHL roster. With a fresh perspective and a more developed skill set, his return could be exactly what the team needs to spark consistency and strengthen their lineup. If the Bruins want to address the gaps that have held them back, Poitras’ recall may be the key to pushing them in the right direction.