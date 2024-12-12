Projected Lineups for Utah vs Avalanche – 12/12/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (12-11-5) at AVALANCHE (17-13-0)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, KTVD, ALT
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Juuso Valimaki
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Kevin Connauton
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Connor Ingram (upper body)
Status report
- Bortuzzo, a defenseman, is not on the two-game road trip and will miss “quite a bit of time,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. … Connauton, a defenseman, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Ingram, a goalie who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, was on the ice for morning skate but Tourigny said he won’t be available this week.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 5-4 Shootout Loss to Wild
- Wild Mount Comeback in Shootout Win Over Utah
- Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Utah HC – 12/10/24
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Givani Smith — Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton — Calvin de Haan
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: John Ludvig
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
- The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. … Blackwood, who was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, is still sick but is expected to back up Wedgewood.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 6-2 Win Over Penguins
- Rantanen’s Hat Trick Leads Avalanche to a 6-2 Win Over the Penguins
- Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Penguins – 12/10/24