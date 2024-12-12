Projected Lineups for Utah vs Avalanche – 12/12/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (12-11-5) at AVALANCHE (17-13-0)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, KTVD, ALT

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Juuso Valimaki

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Kevin Connauton

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Connor Ingram (upper body)

Status report

Bortuzzo, a defenseman, is not on the two-game road trip and will miss “quite a bit of time,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. … Connauton, a defenseman, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Ingram, a goalie who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, was on the ice for morning skate but Tourigny said he won’t be available this week.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Givani Smith — Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton — Calvin de Haan

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. … Blackwood, who was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, is still sick but is expected to back up Wedgewood.

