Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Sharks – 12/14/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (13-11-5) at SHARKS (11-16-5)
10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Juuso Valimaki
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Kevin Connauton
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Connor Ingram (upper body)
More from THW:
- Utah HC Participates in SEG’s Pay It Forward Event
- Utah’s Hot Goaltending Could Make Connor Ingram Expendable
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 4-1 Win Over Avalanche
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Luke Kunin
Nikolai Kovalenko — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta
Vitek Vanecek
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Henry Thrun
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Tyler Toffoli (illness)
Status report
- Kostin, a forward, was injured against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. … Toffoli, a forward, is dealing with an illness and is a game-time decision. … Smith returns to the lineup after missing the past three games.
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Blues – 12/12/24
- Hurricanes Avoid Shark Attack in 3-2 Win Over San Jose
- 3 Implications of the Sharks Trading Mackenzie Blackwood