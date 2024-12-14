Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Sharks – 12/14/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (13-11-5) at SHARKS (11-16-5)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Juuso Valimaki

Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Kevin Connauton

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Connor Ingram (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Luke Kunin
Nikolai Kovalenko — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta

Vitek Vanecek
Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Henry Thrun

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Tyler Toffoli (illness)

Status report

  • Kostin, a forward, was injured against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. … Toffoli, a forward, is dealing with an illness and is a game-time decision. … Smith returns to the lineup after missing the past three games.

