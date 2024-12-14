Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs. Kraken – 12/14/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Seattle Kraken tonight at the Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (15-10-2) at KRAKEN (15-14-2)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, KHN, KONG
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Steven Santini, Declan Carlile
Injured: J.J. Moser (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Lightning held an optional morning skate on Saturday. … Hedman, a defenseman, missed an 8-3 win at the Calgary Flames with a lower-body injury on Thursday but could play. Cernak, also a defenseman, missed the past two games with a lower-body injury but may also return. Moser, a forward, will not play and has been placed on injured reserve. “Moser is going to be out, so he’ll get reevaluated when we go back to Tampa,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “Heddy and Cerny are trending in the right direction, so we’ll see after the skate here today, but hopefully we’ll have both in.”
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Brandon Tanev
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Will Borgen
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Daniel Sprong
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
- Gourde, a forward, missed a 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday with a lower-body injury. He will remain out and is day to day. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said Gourde “may also be feeling under the weather a little bit.”
