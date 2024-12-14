Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs. Canucks – 12/14/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (15-13-3) at CANUCKS (15-8-5)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Tyler Johnson

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Elias Lindholm will play despite leaving in the second period of a 5-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday with an upper-body injury. … Lohrei will replace Wotherspoon, a defenseman, after one game as a healthy scratch; McLaughlin will do the same in place of Johnson, a forward.

Latest for THW:

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Max Sasson

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom — Mark Friedman

Thatcher Demko

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Aatu Raty, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Kevin Lankinen (illness), Derek Forbort (illness), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

Silovs was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League because Lankinen, a goalie, is unavailable. … Forbort, a defenseman who played his first game since Nov. 2 in a 4-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, is also out; Brannstrom, who was scratched for two games, will take his spot. … Demko will make his second start since injuring his left knee in Vancouver’s first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21.

Latest for THW: