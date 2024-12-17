Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Blues – 12/17/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (20-10-3) at BLUES (15-14-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling, Colton White

Injured: None

Status report

Lazar will play after missing 21 games with a knee injury and replace Dowling, a forward.

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Brandon Saad — Nathan Walker — Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Status report

Faksa took part in the morning skate, but the forward will miss his fourth straight game. Coach Jim Montgomery said, “He’s getting closer. A real good sign today.” … Sundqvist will replace Texier, a forward, after being a healthy scratch Sunday.

