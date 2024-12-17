Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Blues – 12/17/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (20-10-3) at BLUES (15-14-3)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling, Colton White
Injured: None
Status report
Lazar will play after missing 21 games with a knee injury and replace Dowling, a forward.
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Brandon Saad — Nathan Walker — Mathieu Joseph
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Status report
Faksa took part in the morning skate, but the forward will miss his fourth straight game. Coach Jim Montgomery said, “He’s getting closer. A real good sign today.” … Sundqvist will replace Texier, a forward, after being a healthy scratch Sunday.
