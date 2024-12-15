Stars Edge Blues 2-1 in Overtime

On a night where nothing came easy, the Dallas Stars squeaked by division rival St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime. Matt Duchene scored halfway through the overtime period to secure Dallas’ first and only lead of the night, while Jordan Kyrou and Jason Robertson had the game’s other markers.

Blues’ goaltender Jordan Binnington was brilliant in the loss, stopping 35 of 37 shots. Jake Oettinger was solid when he had to be for the Stars, making 15 saves on the night.

Game Recap

Starting slow seems to be a theme for the Dallas Stars as of late, and Saturday night was no different. The Blues started the game faster and more determined in the first 20 minutes. Kyrou shot a puck off of Stars’ defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin halfway through the opening frame, just after their powerplay had ended. Dallas led 10-7 in the shot department, but it seemed to be all Blues heading into the second.

After a sleepy start to the second by both teams, Robertson tied the game on a brilliant one-timer in the middle of the ice at 2:39 of the period, completely shifting the momentum in the Stars’ direction. Dallas outshot St. Louis 14-3 in the second period. If not for an incredible night from Binnington, the deficit could have been much wider heading into the third.

Both teams were held scoreless in the third, leaving the door open for the heroics of Duchene at 2:31 of overtime.

Dallas’ impressive record on home ice improves to 12-3-0, however, they win only their second game in the last five. The Stars host the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

The Blues are now 5-2-1 since Jim Montgomery took over as the head coach, and are five points back of the Stars in the standings. Cam Fowler had one shot on goal and just under 18 minutes of ice time, after being traded from the Anaheim Ducks earlier on Saturday. The Blues head back to St. Louis to take on the New York Rangers on Sunday night.