Nathan MacKinnon Passes Michel Goulet for 3rd-Most Points in Avalanche History

With Nathan MacKinnon’s goal during tonight’s game against the Nashville Predators, he has passed Michel Goulet’s total points record with the Colorado Avalanche at 946. He now moves to third in Colorado Avalanche history for franchise points. Goulet played for the Quebec Nordiques from 1979 to 1990 before they relocated to Colorado. MacKinnon has played since he was selected first overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and is currently in his 12th season in the NHL. The only players above him are Peter Stastny (1,048 points) and Joe Sakic (1,641) for most points in franchise history.

MacKinnon moves up in the record books!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/6QQZdlwWLT — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 15, 2024

MacKinnon’s time with the Avalanche has been marked by his remarkable ability to set records in the franchise’s history. He has already established multiple single-season franchise records, including points (140), shots (405), and goals created (51.1). Additionally, he is rapidly climbing the ranks in the franchise’s all-time statistics, currently sitting third in assists, fourth in points, and second in shots. These records could likely be broken depending on his performance in the coming years.

This wasn’t the only record he broke this season in franchise history. On Nov. 27, he also passed Goulet for the fourth-most games played in franchise history, as he played his 814th game against the Vegas Golden Knights.