Dear Santa: Carolina Hurricanes’ 2024-25 Wish List

Here at The Hockey Writers, our annual “Dear Santa” wish lists are coming out as we ask Santa for some holiday cheer for the teams we cover. Heading into 2025, here are some things the Carolina Hurricanes should be wishing for.

Martin Necas Keeps Up Historic Pace

One wish, so far, is that Czechia forward Martin Necas keeps up his historical pace. Necas has 44 points in 30 games, including 30 assists to put him on an assist-per-game pace. He has already beaten former Hurricanes’ soon-to-be-retired number Eric Staal for hitting 30 and 40 points in fewer games this season.

Necas is averaging 1.46 points per game, putting him on pace to finish the campaign with 120 points. The record for points in a season (since relocation) is 100 set by Staal during the 2005-06 season when the franchise won its first and only Stanley Cup. However, the Hartford Whalers/Hurricanes’ record for points in a season is 105, which was set by Mike Rogers twice (1979-80 and 1980-81). After Staal, the next closest Hurricane is Sebastian Aho who finished 2023-24 with 89 points.

Related: Hurricanes’ Necas Should Be in the Running for 2024-25 NHL Awards

Necas is on pace to break the relocation (Hurricanes only) points record, and the overall franchise record for points in a season record. Even if he maintains a 1.3 points-per-game pace, he could still finish with 106 on the season.

Necas got a massive pay rise over the season, and he has become the driving force of the team’s offense, which is averaging 3.60 goals per game. The hope for the Hurricanes is that he keeps up the supernova-like pace and carries his team into the playoffs.

Hurricanes Continue To Be Consistent

On Dec. 14, 2023, the Hurricanes had a 15-12-1 (31 points in 28 games) record heading into a game against the Detroit Red Wings. Today, the team sits at 39 points in 30 games with a 19-10-1 record. While the record looks better even with two more games played comparatively speaking, the Hurricanes are in a better place in 2024-25 even in the current form of being 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. While that pace is not sustainable for a full season, the hope is to see them land somewhere between that and their struggles since their contest against the Utah HC on Nov. 13.

Dear Santa Carolina Hurricanes Wish List (The Hockey Writers)

However, the team deserves credit for being farther ahead than most predicted, either in a wild-card spot or even missing the playoffs. While they have 52 games left in the season, they are in third place in the Metropolitan Division heading into their Tuesday night contest against the New York Islanders and are only four points back of the New Jersey Devils with three games in hand.

Related: Dear Santa: Carolina Hurricanes’ 2023-24 Wish List

They are also seven points ahead of the fourth-place Philadelphia Flyers with a game in hand and eight points ahead of the New York Rangers with the same number of games played. The Hurricanes are in a great spot 30 games into the season.

Hurricanes Figure Out Goaltending Situation

Frederik Andersen was playing well for the Hurricanes, but after only four games, he required surgery on his knee. The timeline for his return is late February or early March. Pyotr Kochetkov has since taken over and become the go-to starter, but Spencer Martin had some starts, after Kochetkov missed games due to concussion protocol, and the team has even turned to Dustin Tokarski to help relieve the Russian goalie from being overworked.

Andersen’s injury history has taken its toll on the Hurricanes’ goalie situation, and management must decide what they’re going to do when he’s ready to return. The Hurricanes have $1.89 million in cap space. When the Danish netminder returns in the spring, they will need to figure out how to fit his $3.4 million salary back under the cap. Will they send Tokarski back to the Chicago Wolves, giving them three goalies in the American Hockey League, or will they trade Andersen instead? No matter how this turns out, the hope is that the organization has it figured out by the time he returns.

Andersen has missed too many games over recent seasons, and the Hurricanes need reliable goaltending if they want to improve their place in the standings now and in the future.

Staying on Santa’s Good List

The Hurricanes’ wish list is likely to grow from here, but these are the main wishes to help carry them through the season. If Necas can keep a relatively good pace of offensive production going, he will lead the team to the playoffs. Furthermore, having a record-breaking season would prove why he deserved the contract extension he signed during the summer.

Related: No Reason to Hit Hurricanes’ Panic Button Despite Current Struggles

Also, if the Hurricanes need to be consistent, it’ll prove to never count out a Hurricanes team led by Rod Brind’Amour, especially after the roster turnover this past offseason. Hopefully, the Hurricanes have built up enough good graces to be granted these simple wishes that will push the team beyond expectations this season.

Happy Holidays, Caniacs.