Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Hurricanes – 12/17/24

The New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (12-13-7) at HURRICANES (19-10-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom — Bo Horvat — Kyle MacLean
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Grant Hutton, Isaiah George, Matt Martin
Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
- Horvat, who missed a 5-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday with a lower-body injury, participated in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. … Duclair, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will not play. …
Latest for THW:
Video Player is loading.
- 3 Big-Name Forwards the Maple Leafs Should Trade For
- Rick DiPietro: A Promising Career Cut Short
- Islanders Waiving Oliver Wahlstrom Puts Dagger in Awful 2018 Draft Class
Hurricanes projected lineup
Eric Robinson — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Jack Roslovic — Tyson Jost – Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)
Status report
- Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Drury’s surgery was successful, and the center is expected to be out at least four weeks.
Latest for THW:
- Blue Jackets Lose to Hurricanes as Losing Streak Reaches Four
- Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes – 12/15/24
- Senators’ Linus Ullmark Shuts Out Hurricanes 3-0