Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Hurricanes – 12/17/24

by

The New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (12-13-7) at HURRICANES (19-10-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom — Bo Horvat — Kyle MacLean
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Grant Hutton, Isaiah George, Matt Martin

Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

  • Horvat, who missed a 5-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday with a lower-body injury, participated in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. … Duclair, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will not play. …

Latest for THW:

Video Player is loading.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Eric Robinson — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Jack Roslovic — Tyson Jost – Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)

Status report

  • Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Drury’s surgery was successful, and the center is expected to be out at least four weeks.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner