Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes – 12/15/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Carolina Hurricanes today at Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Zach Aston-Reese — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Daniil Tarasov

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

William Carrier — Tyson Jost – Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)

