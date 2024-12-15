Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes – 12/15/24

by

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Carolina Hurricanes today at Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (12-13-5) at HURRICANES (18-10-1)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Zach Aston-Reese — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Daniil Tarasov

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

  • Neither team held a morning skate.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Tyson Jost – Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)

