Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Maple Leafs – 12/15/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs today at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (11-15-4) AT MAPLE LEAFS (18-10-2)

5 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Dylan Cozens
Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ryan Johnson — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

*Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Jack Quinn

*Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)

Status report

  • The Sabres are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, when the Maple Leafs lost to the Detroit Red Wings, also by a score of 4-2. … Neither team will hold a morning skate.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies– Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Fraser Minten — Max Domi
Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll

*Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers

*Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

