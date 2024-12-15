Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Maple Leafs – 12/15/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs today at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

5 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ryan Johnson — Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power

Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

*Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Jack Quinn

*Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, when the Maple Leafs lost to the Detroit Red Wings, also by a score of 4-2. … Neither team will hold a morning skate.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies– Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Fraser Minten — Max Domi

Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

*Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers

*Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

