Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Red Wings – 12/14/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (18-9-2) at RED WINGS (11-14-4)
7 pm ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, SNP, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies– Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Fraser Minten — Max Domi
Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — Pontus Holmberg
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Nicholas Robertson, Phillippe Myers, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)
Status report
- Each team recalled a goalie from the American Hockey League (Hildeby, Campbell) after Stolarz and Talbot were injured Thursday.
- McMann will return for the Maple Leafs after missing seven games with a lower-body injury.
Red Wings projected lineup
Michael Rasmussen — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat
Joe Veleno — Andrew Copp — Vladimir Tarasenko
Tyler Motte — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Ville Husso
Jack Campbell
Scratched: Albert Johansson, Christian Fischer
Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body), Cam Talbot (lower body)
Status report
- Campbell is the fifth Red Wings goalie of the season, joining Lyon, Talbot, Husso and Sebastian Cossa.
