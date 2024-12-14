Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Red Wings – 12/14/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 pm ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, SNP, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies– Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Fraser Minten — Max Domi

Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Nicholas Robertson, Phillippe Myers, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

Status report

Each team recalled a goalie from the American Hockey League (Hildeby, Campbell) after Stolarz and Talbot were injured Thursday.

McMann will return for the Maple Leafs after missing seven games with a lower-body injury.

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat

Joe Veleno — Andrew Copp — Vladimir Tarasenko

Tyler Motte — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Ville Husso

Jack Campbell

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Christian Fischer

Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body), Cam Talbot (lower body)

Status report

Campbell is the fifth Red Wings goalie of the season, joining Lyon, Talbot, Husso and Sebastian Cossa.

