Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Oilers – 12/14/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (19-7-3) at OILERS (17-10-2)
4 p.m. ET; SN, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Alexander Holtz — Tomas Hertl — Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt
Injured: None
Status report
- The Golden Knights will use the same lineup as their 3-2 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Corey Perry — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Alec Regula
Injured: None
Status report
- Bouchard didn’t practice Friday and will be a game-time decision after leaving late in a 7-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
- Regula, a defenseman who was claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, would play if Bouchard is unable.
