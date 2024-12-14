Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Oilers – 12/14/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

4 p.m. ET; SN, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Alexander Holtz — Tomas Hertl — Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt

Injured: None

Status report

The Golden Knights will use the same lineup as their 3-2 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark

Corey Perry — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Alec Regula

Injured: None

Status report

Bouchard didn’t practice Friday and will be a game-time decision after leaving late in a 7-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Regula, a defenseman who was claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, would play if Bouchard is unable.

