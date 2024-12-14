Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Blue Jackets – 12/14/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (10-14-4) at BLUE JACKETS (12-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger — Brian Dumoulin

John Gibson
Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ross Johnston

Injured: Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Status report

  • The Ducks traded defenseman Cam Fowler and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday for defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka and a 2027 second-round pick.
  • Zellweger, a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, will replace Fowler.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko
Zachary Aston-Reese — Adam Fantilli — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Daniil Tarasov

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

  • The Blue Jackets will use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

