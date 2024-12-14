Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Capitals – 12/14/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Washington Capitals tonight at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (11-14-4) at CAPITALS (20-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MNMT

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ryan Johnson — Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power

Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Jack Quinn

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres held an optional morning skate.

Coach Lindy Ruff said Greenway (middle body), who did not practice Friday but took part in the morning skate, will be a game-time decision.

Lafferty, a forward who has missed the past six games, returned to practice on Friday.

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Ovechkin took part in drills during the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. It was his first time skating with the team since the forward fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18.

