Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Capitals – 12/14/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Washington Capitals tonight at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (11-14-4) at CAPITALS (20-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MNMT

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Dylan Cozens
Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ryan Johnson — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Jack Quinn

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)

Status report

  • The Sabres held an optional morning skate.
  • Coach Lindy Ruff said Greenway (middle body), who did not practice Friday but took part in the morning skate, will be a game-time decision.
  • Lafferty, a forward who has missed the past six games, returned to practice on Friday.

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

  • Ovechkin took part in drills during the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. It was his first time skating with the team since the forward fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18.

