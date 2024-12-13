Blue Jackets Unable to Overcome Protas’ Two Goals in OT Loss to Capitals

The Columbus Blue Jackets came into Thursday night’s game against the Washington Capitals looking for a much better performance. They were able to grind out a point before losing in overtime.

Aliaksei Protas scored both goals for the Capitals including the game winner in the extra session to lift the Capitals to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets. With the win, the Capitals sit on top of the Eastern Conference.

Aliaksei Protas scored both Capitals’ goals on Thursday night. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The difference in this game ultimately turned out to be poise by one of the best teams in the NHL.

Game Recap

There was no scoring in the first period. However, the Capitals had the better of the play. The shots on goal were 11-6 Capitals but it felt more one-sided than that.

The Blue Jackets were coming off a dreadful performance on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. It carried over early in this game. It wasn’t until Trevor van Riemsdyk took a holding penalty against Kirill Marchenko before the Blue Jackets started to slowly turn the tide.

The Blue Jackets did finish the game with five power play chances. They opened the scoring in the second period thanks to Zach Werenski. His power-play goal was his 10th of the season marking the first defenseman in the NHL to get to 10 goals this season. It also marked 100 NHL goals in his career, becoming the first Blue Jackets’ defenseman in franchise history to reach that milestone.

The Capitals took a total of four penalties in the second period. While it showed the Blue Jackets making some progress in moving their feet and getting behind the Capitals’ defense, Werenski’s goal was their only conversion. They took a 1-0 lead into the third period.

The lead evaporated in 31 seconds. Protas scored his first of the night by getting open in the slot and accepting a pass from former Blue Jacket Pierre-Luc Dubois. The rest of the third period saw no goals scored. Protas won the game on the Capitals’ first shot of OT to secure the second point.

Both goaltenders were outstanding. Jet Greaves, who was called up Wednesday, got the start and made 35 saves. According to Dean Evason postgame, “he won us a point.” When pressed about next steps, Evason confirmed Greaves deserved to stay with the big club. Meanwhile Charlie Lindgren stopped 32/33 to get the win. The Capitals poise after going down 1-0 helped them earn the win.

The Blue Jackets now have Friday off before a back-to-back set against the Ducks and Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the Capitals head home to host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.