Maple Leafs Hold Strong in 3rd Period to Beat Ducks 3-2

Paced by Max Pacioretty and his second three-point game of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs battened down the hatches in the third period to defeat the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. The high-scoring first period also saw William Nylander score a skillful goal and Frank Vatrano net a power play marker that kept the game from getting out of hand early, like it did last night against the Ottawa Senators. Defenseman Jackson LaCombe scored the second goal for the Ducks, his fifth of the season, which set the stage for the third and final frame.

Related: Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Ducks – 12/12/24

The Maple Leafs clamped down on the Ducks in the third, who were down Trevor Zegras and have largely struggled this season offensively. They had chances to find the equalizer, mainly off the sticks of Troy Terry and Alex Killorn, who both had good looks right around the net but couldn’t convert. After replacing starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz for the second and third periods, Justin Woll made 19 saves on 20 shots.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the other end, Lukas Dostal, who had the best game of his career last season against these same Maple Leafs, delivered a 30-save performance that kept the Ducks within striking distance. He thwarted good scoring chances by Matthew Knies and Nylander and held the Leafs off the scoresheet for the final 27 minutes of the game while the Ducks in front of him mounted the comeback bid. However, in a familiar tale for the Ducks, they struggled to find a third goal and ended up with their fifth straight game with two goals scored or less.

Players of the Game: Max Pacioretty and Ryan Strome

Pacioretty had been pointless in his last seven games for the Maple Leafs, making his outburst a welcome surprise for the Leafs and the fans in attendance. His previous three-point night came on Oct. 28 against the Winnipeg Jets. When he supplements the scoring for this team, they are dangerous.

Ryan Strome registered his second two-assist game of the month, having previously done so in a shootout win over the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 1. He is one of many Ducks who need to step up in the wake of Zegras’ injury and the team’s overall scoring woes.

The Maple Leafs head for the road and next play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (Dec. 14). The Ducks, meanwhile, will conclude their road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets, also on Dec. 14.