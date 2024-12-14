Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Jets – 12/14/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (11-15-3) at JETS (21-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNW
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: None
Status report
- Savard (upper body) participated in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision; he was a late scratch for a 9-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Status report
- The Jets held an optional morning skate. … Miller will enter the lineup in place of Heinola, a defenseman.
