Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Jets – 12/14/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (11-15-3) at JETS (21-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNW

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

Savard (upper body) participated in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision; he was a late scratch for a 9-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

The Jets held an optional morning skate. … Miller will enter the lineup in place of Heinola, a defenseman.

