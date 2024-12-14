Ducks Need to Conclude Road Trip With Win vs Blue Jackets

Just when it looked like the Anaheim Ducks might descend into a free fall following an awful loss to the Ottawa Senators (Dec. 11), they followed it up with a respectable effort, on the tail end of a back-to-back no less, against the mighty Toronto Maple Leafs. Had it not been for Max Pacioretty’s offensive outburst (two goals, one assist), we might’ve been talking about that as one of the better performances of the season for a Ducks team that continues to operate without a clear identity on most nights.

That said, they can rid themselves of the taste of another disappointing road trip from their collective mouths with a strong showing tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, who, like the Ducks, sit last in their division. Let’s look at some keys to the game.

Ducks Need to Neutralize: Zach Werenski

For the Blue Jackets, everything starts with Zach Werenski. A defenseman who does everything well – skate, facilitate, shoot, defend, and play with poise – can be such a difference-maker on both sides of the ice. The Ducks’ forecheckers need to be on him fast and responsibly physical when possible, so as to not give him the time and space that he uses so well to facilitate from his own end.

It was for these reasons and more that Werenski was selected to the United States roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He is a new-age defenseman with size (6-foot-2, 210 pounds), which will make him worth keeping a close eye on in the February best-on-best tournament. He currently leads the Blue Jackets in goals (10), assists (20), points (30), and average time on ice (26:09). For reference, the next closest player in ice time is Ivan Provorov, who skates an average of 23:13 per game. The point is, the Ducks will see Werenski everywhere, in all situations, and they need to be ready.

Ducks Need More From: Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov

The Ducks need more from a lot of guys, but let’s begin with Mason McTavish. I’ve been hammering home on this point a lot recently, so we get the idea, but it’s only because McTavish has so much potential. He is a unique combination of small-area skill, grit, strength, and mobility, making his lack of a true breakout to this point in his career quite perplexing. He appeared to be on his way to doing so last season before injuries interfered and has yet to put together consistent production in 2024-25. He played better against the Maple Leafs (Dec. 12), but he has yet to score a goal this season that didn’t come in the final minute of a game. It’s difficult to comprehend, and Troy Terry, Frank Vatrano, and Ryan Strome, who have played better lately, need his help.

On the defensive end, the Ducks need more from Pavel Mintyukov. A slow start to his sophomore season has resulted in him being pulled from the lineup and placed in a defensive rotation that has recently seen one of him, Olen Zellweger, or Jackson LaCombe healthy scratched. Why head coach Greg Cronin and his staff opt to sit one of their young and mobile defenders instead of one who is not known for their mobility is another question entirely, but the fact remains that Mintyukov needs to be better. No player ever got better by not playing, but he needs to earn it. Oftentimes this season he looks outmatched and hasn’t played with the same jump and offensive ability he displayed in his impressive rookie campaign.

Look Out for: Jackson LaCombe

LaCombe collected his first multi-point game of the season against the Maple Leafs (one goal, one assist). In 21 games so far, he has scored five times, three more than he had in 71 games in 2023-24. While he too is part of the defensive rotation I spoke of earlier, he sure is making it difficult for Cronin and his staff to decide who stays in the lineup and who doesn’t.

Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s no secret that the Ducks have a crowded blue line; it was that way before the Jacob Trouba acquisition. The trade forced an already crowded position group to become even more so, which can either be a good or bad thing. Time will tell. But LaCombe, who has flashed a penchant for contributing offensively, has played well lately and has become a player to watch for the Ducks on nights he is in the lineup.

Which Ducks Team Shows Up Tonight?

The four-game road trip has reminded us that the Ducks never play the same game twice. The road to playing a consistent and sustainable way is a marathon, not a sprint, and the Ducks are learning that the hard way most nights. Which team shows up against the Blue Jackets? The one that packed it in after 20 minutes against the Ottawa Senators, or the one that brought energy and effort for 60 minutes that resulted in a razor-close game with the Toronto Maple Leafs? We don’t need to wait long to find out – puck drop is at 7 PM EST at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 14.