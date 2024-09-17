Ducks September Series: 2024-25 Expectations for Jackson LaCombe

Let’s shift back to the defensive side of the puck as we continue our pre-training camp series setting expectations for many important pieces of the Anaheim Ducks’ 2024-25 roster. Next up? Jackson LaCombe, whom the Ducks just re-signed to a two-year extension back in July.

The smooth-skating defenseman had moments in his rookie campaign when he impressed, but he by-and-large struggled with defensive responsibilities which resulted in the second-worst plus/minus on the team after Cam Fowler. A stronger, healthier, and more complete team around him should help him better maximize his strengths this season, so let’s look at what lies ahead for the 23-year-old LaCombe.

LaCombe Entered a Tough Situation in 2023-24

LaCombe had plenty of company last season when it came to struggles on the defensive end. No one on the blue line was particularly good, and that includes veterans Fowler and Radko Gudas, though Gudas did finish as the only ‘plus’ player on defense at an impressive plus-14. But more importantly, 2023-24 was a transitional season for the Ducks across the board that swapped veteran stopgaps like Kevin Shattenkirk, Simon Benoit, Nathan Beaulieu, and others for rookies Pavel Mintyukov, Tristan Luneau, and LaCombe, not to mention Gudas, who joined as a free agent. The turnover was a sorely needed transition away from their worst statistical season in team history by a number of metrics (minus-129 goal differential, 338 goals surrendered, 4.12 goals allowed per game) and toward a youth movement that would fuel their roster going forward.

Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

LaCombe was one of those energetic young players who secured a spot in the lineup to open the season. After four seasons with the University of Minnesota, he came in as a 22-year-old, slightly older than his fellow rookies that debuted in 2023-24. His season resembled that of his teammates on defense: impressive skating and passing, but plenty to be desired on the defensive side of the game. He, like many last season, made far too many mistakes as he transitioned to the pro game. Things like defensive zone turnovers, issues with defensive zone coverage and awareness, and moving the puck quickly enough are not uncommon to see in young defenders, and LaCombe was most certainly a guilty party. There’s plenty of reason for that, though.

Not making excuses for any of the Ducks’ defensemen, but the blue line was crowded on the left side last season, which forced some guys, especially LaCombe, to play on his offhand, or the right side, on defense. If anyone needs an update on why playing on your forehand side is important, just watch the now-blacklisted Mike Babcock succinctly summarize it, and you’ll understand why it makes sense. Then, each defenseman was tasked with stepping into major roles immediately. Yes, Fowler, Gudas, and Ilya Lyubushkin filled defense pairings, but the likes of LaCombe and Mintyukov, who played the whole season with the big club, became crucial members of the blue line with significant responsibility. No adjustment period, no easing in; just NHL hockey. That’s not easy.

LaCombe Shouldn’t Need to Play Outside His Role in 2024-25

A full season of evaluation gave head coach Greg Cronin and general manager Pat Verbeek two things with regard to LaCombe. First, the confidence that the team would be better off re-signing him, which they did. And second, a good idea of what he can do on the ice and where he fits into the lineup. The most likely place is in complementary capacity on the second or third defense pairing.

Mintyukov, Zellweger, Fowler, and Gudas will likely occupy top-four roles. Unless the Ducks swap Fowler for Luneau in the top four, then the Ducks will still have defensemen playing on their offhand, but these four are the most complete the Ducks have. It leaves LaCombe without a plausible scenario to earn a top-four spot. However, given he’s unlikely to claim any power play time and will primarily be asked to handle more defensive responsibilities, a third-pairing role, alongside Luneau, or perhaps newcomer Brian Dumoulin, makes the most sense. That’s a role he can definitely fill while continuing to round out his game. At 6-foot-2, he has size and can skate well. He can also handle and distribute the puck which are great foundational pieces of an impact NHL defenseman. The crowded depth chart and prospect pipeline may keep him from realizing that potential in a Ducks uniform, but he will have two seasons to make his case that he deserves a spot long-term.

LaCombe Will Be Part of a Better Ducks Defense This Season

The Ducks wouldn’t have re-signed LaCombe if they didn’t feel he could help the team. The two-year deal implies they want to see more from him, but also coincides with the expiration of many Ducks contracts. That doesn’t necessarily mean his future is already predetermined, but the timing sure is interesting given Verbeek will need flexibility that offseason to re-sign Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegras, Mintyukov, and Zellweger. Sheesh.

That said, LaCombe has an opportunity, starting with training camp, to come in motivated and build off his rookie season. As we’ve said in other player previews lately, a young, rejuvenated, and healthy Ducks roster should serve as a rising tide that lifts all boats in 2024-25. How much of a rise remains to be seen, but it all begins on Oct. 12 against the San Jose Sharks.