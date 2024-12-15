Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Marner, Knies & Matthews

The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night in Detroit, led by a standout performance from Jeff Petry, who scored his first two goals of the season. Ville Husso earned his first win in over a year, making 23 saves for the Red Wings, who have struggled recently with just two victories in the last eight games.

Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond also contributed goals, with Raymond sealing the victory with an empty-netter, his 10th goal in the last 12 games. For Toronto, Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies provided the offense, while Joseph Woll made 22 saves in the net.

Item 1: Joseph Woll Solid in the Crease But Still Loses

Joseph Woll delivered a solid performance in the loss to the Red Wings on Saturday night. While his effort kept Toronto competitive, Woll allowed three goals, including a critical go-ahead tally from Jeff Petry. That goal came just 44 seconds after the Maple Leafs had tied the game early in the third period. Despite the loss, Woll’s timely saves show his reliability in the net. However, the team’s defensive lapses and lack of scoring support left him with little chance of ensuring a win.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Woll has been a bright spot for the Maple Leafs this season, stepping up as the team’s primary goaltender with Anthony Stolarz sidelined by a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old boasts an impressive 8-4-0 record with a 2.24 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He’s been poised under pressure. Woll has formed one of the league’s most effective goaltending tandems with Stolarz. Because the team plays a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres tonight, Woll might get a well-earned rest. However, his consistency thus far makes him a key player in Toronto’s push for success.

Item 2: Mitch Marner Was Brilliant Again in the Loss

Mitch Marner continues to deliver an incredible season for the Maple Leafs, even in games where the team falls short. Last night, Marner registered two assists. That brings his season total to 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists) in just 30 games. His playmaking skills and creativity remain pivotal for the team. His 76 shots on goal this season hint at a change in his focus. He’s looking to score.

Marner also had a goal disallowed in the first period due to a coach’s challenge for offside, with Auston Matthews narrowly entering the offensive zone and crossing the blue line too quickly. The reversal proved costly, as the game could have taken a different direction had the goal stood. Nonetheless, Marner’s dynamic presence on the ice is undeniable. Under head coach Craig Berube, he’s thriving as one of the league’s most reliable two-way forwards.

Item 3: ​​Matthew Knies’ Timely Goal Breaks Drought

Matthew Knies snapped a six-game goal drought with a crucial score against Detroit. Early in the third period, Knies tipped a Marner shot past Ville Husso to tie the game at 2-2. The goal highlighted Knies’ talent for being in the right place at the right time. That skill has become a hallmark of his game and was visible as soon as he began his time in the NHL. He has a nose for the action.

Knies is flirting with a 30-goal, 50-point pace this season. It’s a remarkable story for the 21-year-old. His current 22.9% shooting percentage is higher than the 13.0% he posted during his rookie year, so critics will suggest that it’s likely to fall to earth over time. But why should it, given how he scores his goals? Knies’ talent and tenacity make him a significant contributor to the Maple Leafs’ offense, and his continued growth offers plenty of promise for the team moving forward.

Item 4: Auston Matthews’ Power Play Goal Is a Milestone

Auston Matthews added another impressive chapter to his storied career on Saturday. His power-play goal marked his 50th goal of 2024, making it the fourth straight calendar year he’s reached that milestone. Matthews is only the ninth player in NHL history to accomplish this feat, with legends like Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy holding the record for seven consecutive years.

Saturday’s goal was also Matthews’ 18th career marker against the Red Wings, bringing his total to 33 points in 25 games versus Detroit. Since returning from an upper-body injury on Nov. 30, Matthews has been heating up, with nine points (five goals, four assists) and 33 shots in just eight games. With his current form, it’s only a matter of time before Matthews embarks on another scoring tear. Can he hit 50 goals? Don’t bet against it.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are in a scoring slump, with just three or fewer goals in six straight games. This trend is concerning for a team known for its offensive firepower, and it has added pressure to the defense and goaltending. Toronto must rediscover its scoring touch quickly to avoid slipping further in the standings. The question that will be answered over the remainder of this regular season is whether that will be a trademark of a Berube-coached team.

The Maple Leafs return to Scotiabank Arena tonight to face Buffalo in the second half of a back-to-back. Fatigue could be a factor, especially after a hard-fought loss to Detroit. The team will need to dig deep to snap their one-game skid.

Expect Toronto to rely on its core stars—Matthews, Marner, and William Nylander—to spark the offense and set the tone. Defensively, the Maple Leafs must tighten up to limit chances against a young and fast Sabres squad. It sure would help if Max Domi scored.