Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Blackhawks – 12/15/24

The New York Islanders take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (12-12-7) at BLACKHAWKS (9-19-2)

3 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Bo Horvat

Matt Martiin — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching

Kyle MacLean — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

*Scratched: Grant Hutton, Isaiah George

*Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

This is the second game in four days between the teams. The Islanders won 5-4 at home against the Blackhawks on Thursday. Barzal (lower-body injury) and Duclair practiced for the Islanders on Saturday. Duclair will not play, but Islanders coach Patrick Roy said he is close. Barzal will be a game-time decision … Horvat is day to day with a lower-body injury, but he may play.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato

Taylor Hall — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Teuvo Teravainen

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — Kevin Korchinski

Louis Crevier — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Drew Commesso

*Scratched: Joey Anderson, Wyatt Kaiser

*Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)

Status report

Soderblom will start after Commesso made 20 saves in a 4-1 defeat at New Jersey on Saturday. It was Commesso’s first NHL start.

