Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Blackhawks – 12/15/24

The New York Islanders take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (12-12-7) at BLACKHAWKS (9-19-2)
3 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Bo Horvat
Matt Martiin — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching
Kyle MacLean — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
*Scratched: Grant Hutton, Isaiah George
*Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
This is the second game in four days between the teams. The Islanders won 5-4 at home against the Blackhawks on Thursday. Barzal (lower-body injury) and Duclair practiced for the Islanders on Saturday. Duclair will not play, but Islanders coach Patrick Roy said he is close. Barzal will be a game-time decision … Horvat is day to day with a lower-body injury, but he may play.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Teuvo Teravainen
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Kevin Korchinski
Louis Crevier — TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Drew Commesso
*Scratched: Joey Anderson, Wyatt Kaiser
*Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)
Status report
- Soderblom will start after Commesso made 20 saves in a 4-1 defeat at New Jersey on Saturday. It was Commesso’s first NHL start.
