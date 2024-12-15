Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Blues – 12/15/24

The New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (15-13-1) at BLUES (14-14-3)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Brett Berard

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

Connor Mackey — Braden Schneider

Zac Jones — Victor Mancini

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey, Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: K’Andre Miller (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Shesterkin was pulled in the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Brandon Saad, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Status report

Hofer is likely to start after Binnington made 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars. … Saad could return for St. Louis after the forward was a healthy scratch Saturday.

