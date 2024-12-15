Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Blues – 12/15/24

The New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (15-13-1) at BLUES (14-14-3)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG, SN, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Brett Berard
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
Connor Mackey — Braden Schneider
Zac Jones — Victor Mancini
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey, Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: K’Andre Miller (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Shesterkin was pulled in the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Mathieu Joseph
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Brandon Saad, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)
Status report
- Hofer is likely to start after Binnington made 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars. … Saad could return for St. Louis after the forward was a healthy scratch Saturday.
