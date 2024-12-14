Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Rangers – 12/14/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the New York Rangers today at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (17-9-3) at RANGERS (15-12-1)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Andre Lee
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
- The Kings recalled Lee, a forward, on an emergency basis from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Brett Berard
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
Connor Mackey — Braden Schneider
Zac Jones — Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey, Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: K’Andre Miller (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)
Status report:
- Miller was placed on injured reserve by the Rangers on Friday. The defenseman was injured during a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … Mackey will make his season debut. He was recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Sunday. … Ruhwedel, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford on Friday but likely will be scratched.
