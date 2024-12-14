Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Rangers – 12/14/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the New York Rangers today at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (17-9-3) at RANGERS (15-12-1)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Andre Lee

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

The Kings recalled Lee, a forward, on an emergency basis from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Brett Berard

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

Connor Mackey — Braden Schneider

Zac Jones — Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey, Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: K’Andre Miller (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Status report:

Miller was placed on injured reserve by the Rangers on Friday. The defenseman was injured during a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … Mackey will make his season debut. He was recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Sunday. … Ruhwedel, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford on Friday but likely will be scratched.

