Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Wild – 12/14/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Minnesota Wild today at Xcel Energy Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (14-12-4) at WILD (19-6-4)
2 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
- Ersson will start after Kolosov made 25 saves in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. That is expected to be Philadelphia’s only lineup change.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Johansson
Jakub Lauko — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Travis Dermott — Brock Faber
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Reece Johnson, Cameron Crotty
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body)
Status report
- Dermott was claimed off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. … Middleton, a defenseman, was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday. … Brodin, a defenseman, and Zuccarello, a forward, practiced Friday but are doubtful to play.
