Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Wild – 12/14/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Minnesota Wild today at Xcel Energy Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (14-12-4) at WILD (19-6-4)

2 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Ersson will start after Kolosov made 25 saves in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. That is expected to be Philadelphia’s only lineup change.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Johansson

Jakub Lauko — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Travis Dermott — Brock Faber

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Reece Johnson, Cameron Crotty

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body)

Status report

Dermott was claimed off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. … Middleton, a defenseman, was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday. … Brodin, a defenseman, and Zuccarello, a forward, practiced Friday but are doubtful to play.

