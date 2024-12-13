Flyers’ Scott Laughton Records 100th NHL Goal

On Dec. 12, 2024, Scott Laughton recorded his 99th, 100th, 101st, and 102nd NHL goals. Not only did the 30-year-old forward hit the 100-goal milestone, but he also scored the first four-goal game of his career. He has done all of that scoring for one franchise, that being the Philadelphia Flyers. They drafted him in the first round in 2012.

On his milestone night (in several ways), Laughton struck four times in a 4-1 win. His first goal was the ultra-rare breakaway slapshot, which he used to open the game’s scoring. His second was a shorthanded tally, the team’s second of the season. Laughton’s third and fourth goals were on the empty net to seal it. It was the first four-goal game in franchise history since John LeClair on Oct. 15, 2002.

Laughton has historically had a great time scoring goals against the Detroit Red Wings, a team he gashed four times for his milestone. In 20 career games versus Detroit, he has 13 goals and six assists for 19 points. Despite 3.2 percent of his games being against the Red Wings, 12.9 percent of his goals have come in those contests.

Under head coach John Tortorella, hired in the 2022 offseason, Laughton has had some solid point totals. In 190 games, he has 38 goals and 58 assists for 96 points. During the Flyers’ rebuild essentially since Tortorella joined the team, Laughton has donned the “A” as an alternate captain.