Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Devils – 12/14/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the New Jersey Devils today at Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (9-18-2) at DEVILS (19-10-3)
1 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN, SN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Teuvo Teravainen
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Kevin Korchinski
Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)
Status report
- Nazar is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Smith, a forward, missed practice Friday and will not play. … Martinez, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 7.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Isaac Poulter
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Tomas Tatar, Colton White
Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Jake Allen (upper body)
Status report
- Allen, a goalie, is expected to miss his third straight game. … Lazar will not play despite the forward practicing Friday for the first time since getting injured Oct. 27. … Tatar, a forward who was scratched for a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, rotated with MacDermid during line rushes at practice Friday.
