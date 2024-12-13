Blackhawks Recall Frank Nazar, Hope to Boost Offense

The Chicago Blackhawks recalled forward Frank Nazar from the Rockford IceHogs earlier today. The 13th-overall 2022 pick has 11 goals and 13 assists in 21 games so far in the American Hockey League (AHL) to lead all rookies in scoring.

To say that anticipation and excitement surrounding Nazar has been building would be an understatement. Both are palpable. Ever since the Blackhawks brought on Anders Sorensen as interim head coach, speculation mounted as to when Nazar would receive the call. When the Blackhawks placed forward Joey Anderson on waivers, it became an inevitability.

The Blackhawks have been snakebitten when it comes to scoring this season, ranking third worst in the NHL. The hope is that Nazar can spark an offense that has even frustrated superstar Connor Bedard. Nazar scored in his first NHL game on April 14, 2024 after being inserted into the lineup at the end of last season.

Of course, Nazar will be familiar with Sorensen, who coached him in the AHL before being promoted. They will be reunited and hopefully lean into Sorensen’s familiarity with the 20-year-old forward.

General manager Kyle Davidson stressed that Nazar earned this, saying, “Frank’s played very well. He’s been a real bright spot for us and his performance has been really exciting.”

Nazar not only has dominated in the AHL, but also he seems to have a good head on his shoulders that has made navigating his transition to professional hockey smooth. After not making the Blackhawks out of training camp, Nazar said, “Obviously didn’t have the best preseason, so I can see from that standpoint. I’m just going to keep doing me, focus on myself, not worrying about anything,” (from ‘Blackhawks recall Frank Nazar, center prospect and 2022 first-rounder, from AHL,’ The Athletic, December 13, 2024).

Clearly, that attitude paid off.

Ben Pope, Blackhawks reporter for Chicago Sun-Times, reported that Nazar centered the second line today at practice with Taylor Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi. He will make his season debut tomorrow (Dec. 14) against the New Jersey Devils.