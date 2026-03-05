Oilers Acquire Jason Dickinson in 3-Player Trade With Blackhawks

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Andrew Mangiapane and a 2027 first-round pick. The pick headed to Chicago is top 12 protected, and the Blackhawks will retain half of Dickinson’s contract as part of the deal.

Trade details, per sources:



To #LetsGoOilers:

C Jason Dickinson (50% retained)

F Colton Dach



To #Blackhawks:

F Andrew Mangiapane

2027 1st Round Pick



Condition: 1st round pick is Top 12 protected. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 5, 2026

This is the second deal these two teams have made with each other after Connor Murphy was dealt to the Oilers just two days ago.

Oilers Strengthen Forward Core

The Oilers have struggled all season to get secondary scoring. With this move, they acquire a veteran third-line centre in Dickinson, who was on the Blackhawks’ first penalty-killing unit. He hasn’t had his best season offensively, only posting six goals and seven assists for 13 points in 47 games.

Before Chicago retained half of his contract, he was making $4.25 million this season. He is on an expiring deal, so this could be a pure rental for the Oilers.

He scored 22 goals two seasons ago, and maybe playing on a contender will rejuvenate him a little bit. If it doesn’t, then Dickinson is a reliable player down the middle of the ice who is more than capable of playing special teams.

Dach is another centre who is just 23 years old and was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft. He has put up impressive numbers in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rockford Icehogs, posting 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in 33 games just last season.

This season with Chicago, he’s played 53 games. In those 53 games, he’s scored just three goals and recorded six assists for nine points. He is probably another bottom-six option for the Oilers and gives them more flexibility being a centre.

Blackhawks Get Great Value

I did not foresee the Blackhawks getting anything close to a first-round pick for Dickinson. Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson did very well in this trade, regardless of the salary he had to take on.

Mangiapane hasn’t found his footing in Edmonton and has been in trade talks since very early this season. He’s played in 52 games, scoring seven goals and seven assists for 14 points.

With the forward making $3.6 million for this season and next, the Oilers were going to have to dump his salary if they were going to add.

Jason Dickinson, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

From the Blackhawks’ point of view, if they can get Mangiapane in positions to succeed, they could potentially flip him at the next deadline. Andre Burakovsky has struggled on the top line with Connor Bedard as of late, so I wonder if Mangiapane gets a run beside the future superstar.