3 Takeaways from Devils’ Gutsy 4-3 Win Over Maple Leafs

The New Jersey Devils headed into Wednesday night’s contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a chance to earn their third winning streak of 3+ games this season.

The Leafs were depleted; Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Scott Laughton and Bobby McMann were all held out ahead of Friday’s looming trade deadline. Nonetheless, the Devils edged out the Leafs in a 4-3 shootout thriller; Paul Cotter continued his remarkable shootout prowess with the eventual winner.

No Wilting Tonight

The third period specifically has been a very important storyline for the Devils this season. When leading after two, they’re a perfect 20-0-0. But when trailing or tied, they’re 10-29-2. Tonight marked just the fifth time this season that the team was able to turn a third period deficit into victory.

What makes it even more spectacular is that the Devils trailed separated three times in this contest and never wilted — a term head coach Sheldon Keefe has used to describe many of their recent late-game scenarios. Instead, they battled back effectively each time.

New Jersey Devils right wing Connor Brown celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

It was a well-earned win, too, as they dominated the Leafs even if the score was close. They out-shot them 47-27 and led 17-8 in high danger chances. And remember: this was all done on a back-to-back against a fresh, albeit depleted, Leafs squad.

“I thought we were terrific in the third period save for a couple of those chances that we gave up,” said Keefe. “But to have your best period in the third, stay with it through overtime and the shootout, mentally: to still do that and execute, I think it’s yet another example that you’re capable of doing good things despite the circumstances.

Meier Madness Loading…?

Timo Meier has been a polarizing player amongst the Devils’ fanbase. His inability to live up to his San Jose Sharks numbers has been constantly used against him — but the reality is a lot of it is out of his control. He’s been deployed differently, simply as a fact of having multiple high-end players alongside him (compared to being “the guy” in San Jose).

Regardless of your opinion, it appears the legend of “March Meier Madness” might be returning. His goal tonight was his 26th March goal as a Devil; he has 53 in all of the other months combined.

Timo Meier riffles one home for his 17th of the season 💪 pic.twitter.com/CgsThpaO1M — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 5, 2026

In all actuality, Meier’s previously hot March months have typically been in an elevated role with Jack Hughes out due to injury. It has more to do with that than the actual month. But if he could continue his March success with Jack in the lineup, that will be huge for the Devils moving forward.

While most of the digs on Meier’s play are unfair simply because of his deployment, he’s struggled to finish for most of the season. According to Natural Stat Trick, he’s scored just 17 goals on 28.94 expected goals. Even without being “the guy” in New Jersey, if he just finished at an average rate, nobody would be complaining.

At the end of the day, Meier’s play has been scrutinized far too much — but that’s how sports roll; even if the process is great, results are what become chastised. This March could be a pivotal start in Meier changing the narrative around his Devils’ tenure.

Last Game(s) as a Devil?

Tonight was the Devils’ last game before the Trade Deadline. Widespread reports have circled around as to who, if anybody, the Devils will deal. Here are some of the most reported names and their updated season stats following tonight’s contest:

Dougie Hamilton: 57 GP | 9G, 16A (-5)

Dawson Mercer: 62 GP | 14G, 18A (+/- 0)

Jonas Siegenthaler: 62 GP | 0G, 7A (-12)

Brenden Dillon: 62 GP | 3G, 9A (-10)

Simon Nemec: 48 GP | 9G, 12A (+2)

Nick Bjugstad: 41 GP | 6G, 1A (-9)* (Only 6 GP with Devils)

Johnathan Kovacevic: 14 GP | 0G, 2A (-9)

With the Devils as a whole mostly underperforming this season, there’s an expectation that moves to help the franchise long-term will be made. That doesn’t mean that any of these players staying put is bad for the Devils, but rather, if there’s an opportunity to improve in the near and long-term, they should pounce on it. As any struggling team should.

Moving Forward

The Devils — now 31-29-2 — will return to Prudential Center on Saturday as they face the New York Rangers for the first time this season (3:00 PM EST).