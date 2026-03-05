NHL Morning Recap – March 5, 2026

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Today, we will be looking at the scores of the five NHL games that were played on Mar. 4, 2026. Which saw the New Jersey Devils host the Toronto Maple Leafs. As well as the New York Islanders and Anaheim Ducks battle it out in the late game.

All that and more, in the Morning Recap.

MAPLE LEAFS 3 at DEVILS 4 – SO

Toronto Maple Leafs Scoring Summary:

P1 5:26 – Matias Maccelli (11) from Dakota Joshua (5), Simon Benoit (4)

P2 3:20 – William Nylander (21) from Easton Cowan (11), Auston Matthews (26)

P3 13:50 – Matthew Knies (16) from John Tavares (29), Troy Stecher (9)

New Jersey Devils Scoring Summary:

P1 7:55 – Timo Meier (17) from Nico Hischier (24), Dawson Mercer (18)

P2 6:06 – Arseny Gritsyuk (11) from Jesper Bratt (32), Hischier (25)

P3 17:39 – Connor Brown (11) from Gritsyuk (15), Luke Hughes (23)

Shootout Summary:

NJD – Paul Cotter

NJD – Bratt

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4 at RED WINGS 3 – SO

Vegas Golden Knights Scoring Summary:

P1 1:50 – Reilly Smith (11) from Mitch Marner (44), Pavel Dorofeyev (20)

P3 11:37 – Ivan Barbashev (19) from Rasmus Andersson (24), Noah Hanifin (19)

P3 16:36 – Marner (17) from Tomas Hertl (29), Shea Theodore (22)

OT 2:11 – Hertl (24) from Marner (45), Andersson (25)

Detroit Red Wings Scoring Summary:

P1 5:58 – Emmitt Finnie (11) from Moritz Seider (34), Simon Edvinsson (12)

P1 15:15 – Edvinsson (8) from Andrew Copp (27), Alex DeBrincat (30)

P1 16:14 – DeBrincat (32) from Lucas Raymond (45), Axel Sandin-Pellikka (13)

HURRICANES 6 at CANUCKS 4

Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary:

P1 1:17 – Andrei Svechnikov (22) from Seth Jarvis (21), Shayne Gostisbehere (32)

P2 2:30 – Sean Walker (5) from Taylor Hall (19), Jackson Blake (20)

P2 4:19 – Nikolaj Ehlers (17) from Jordan Staal (12), Jalen Chatfield (14)

P2 11:53 – Sebastian Aho (23) from Jarvis (22), K’Andre Miller (21)

P2 12:50 – Ehlers (18) from Walker (13)

P3 19:46 – Ehlers (19) from Aho (38), Svechnikov (31) – Empty Net

Vancouver Canucks Scoring Summary:

P1 16:31 – Marco Rossi (6) from Elias Pettersson (23), Jake DeBrusk (17)

P1 17:15 – Filip Hronek (6) from Drew O’Connor (9), Linus Karlsson (14)

P2 19:17 – Brock Boeser (13) from Rossi (11), Hronek (28)

P3 6:45 – Nils Hoglander (1) from Pettersson (24), Hronek (29)

BLUES 3 at KRAKEN 2

St. Louis Blues Scoring Summary:

P1 6:50 – Logan Mailloux (3) from Brayden Schenn (14), Robert Thomas (24)

P2 7:40 – Dylan Holloway (12) from Cam Fowler (18), Schenn (15)

P3 1:33 – Thomas (13) from Schenn (16), Philip Broberg (17)

Seattle Kraken Scoring Summary:

P1 0:31 – Jaden Schwartz (10) from Adam Larsson (14), Vince Dunn (27)

P3 13:34 – Dunn (10) from Jordan Eberle (20), Jared McCann (17)

ISLANDERS 1 at DUCKS 5

New York Islanders Scoring Summary:

P1 4:58 – Anders Lee (15) from Tony DeAngelo (25), Jonathan Drouin (18)

Anaheim Ducks Scoring Summary:

P1 12:56 – Cutter Gauthier (30) from Beckett Sennecke (31), Chris Kreider (14)

P1 16:05 – Gauthier (31) from Leo Carlsson (30), Kreider (15)

P1 18:40 – Sennecke (20) from Mason McTavish (19), Ian Moore (8)

P3 2:11 – Ryan Poehling (7) from Ryan Strome (6)

P3 15:49 – Frank Vatrano (4) from Jacob Trouba (18) – Empty Net