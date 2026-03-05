Too Many Risks for the Hurricanes to Acquire Elias Pettersson

As we draw closer to the 2026 Trade Deadline, which is 3 p.m. Eastern on Friday, March 6, the rumor mill is in full effect. The Carolina Hurricanes are always mentioned as a team that is interested in a big-name player. The player, who has been mentioned once again by local and national media, is the Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson. That said, is he worth pursuing for the Hurricanes?

Is Pettersson Worth the Hurricanes Acquiring?

If this question were asked two seasons ago, before his eight-year, $92.8 million contract kicked in ahead of the 2024-25 season, yes, he would be worth it. In 2023-24, he had 34 goals and 89 points in 82 games after a career season in 2022-23, when he finished with 39 goals and 102 points. However, since then, he has essentially fallen off the cliff. There is a reason to give Pettersson the benefit of the doubt for the 2024-25 season, as he was injured for a bit, finishing with 15 goals and 45 points.

This season, however, his play has taken a nosedive as the Canucks are dead last in the NHL with a 18-35-7 record. In 52 games, Pettersson has 13 goals and 35 points. His Corsi for percentage (CF%) is down from 53% in 2023-24 and 49% in 2024-25 to 45%. For a team that relies on possession, that is a concern. Furthermore, his goals for percentage have gone from 58.8% to 49.3% to 40% this season. His underlying numbers back up the fact he is regressing. Pettersson is mainly an offensive forward who doesn’t play that well defensively, and can only thrive on the power play. The Hurricanes need a second-line center who can play 200-foot hockey.

The Hurricanes have one true need for the upcoming trade deadline: a right-handed center. Pettersson is a left-shot center making $11.6 million annually through the 2031-32 season. He will be 33 when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Furthermore, he has a no-move clause throughout the entire deal. The Canucks would have to eat a good portion of the $11.6 million if they want to move him, and insider Pierre LeBrun has stated that the Canucks would be fine keeping him through the deadline if their ask is not met.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Cory Lavalette of The Athletic even stated in his bold claim that the Hurricanes could trade for the Swedish forward, writing “we know the Hurricanes have been interested in Pettersson in the past — Canucks GM Jim Rutherford used trade talks with the Hurricanes to leverage the Swedish center into signing his extension. Now, Pettersson is the subject of trade rumors with Vancouver residing near the bottom of the NHL standings. Carolina loves a distressed asset, though Pettersson’s $11.6 million annual price tag is steep even in today’s exploding cap world. A fair price and some cap relief could make this deal a reality.” (From ‘One bold 2026 NHL trade deadline prediction for every team,’ The Athletic, March 3, 2026)

Even with the Canucks retaining salary, what is a proper return for a player who has regressed over the last two seasons? Plus, is he worth giving up strong assets when the real need is a right-shot center, not another left-shot? The Hurricanes, ahead of the season, mentioned that they need a right-shot center, and thought of going with Seth Jarvis, but ultimately ended up with Logan Stankoven. Stnakoven has been fine, but they need an upgrade there.

Currently, the St. Louis Blues’ Robert Thomas has been floated around, along with the New York Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck. Trocheck has three more seasons making $5.625 million per season, and Thomas has five years remaining at $8.125 million per season. Both players make less than Petterson, they are right-handed centers, and they both fit the Hurricanes’ system well. When it comes to Pettersson, there is too much risk riding on him returning to his 2022-23 and 2023-24 self. Even if the Canucks around him aren’t playing well, he has not shown enough to be worth his current annual salary, even if there was retention.

It’ll be interesting to see how it goes between now and Friday’s deadline. The Hurricanes are at the top of the Metropolitan Division and are fighting for the number-one seed in the Eastern Conference. While they are playing great hockey, adding another piece would be huge. They aren’t afraid to take the big swings. However, is Pettersson worth the big swing, or is there someone else who would be a better target?