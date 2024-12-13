Devils’ Brett Pesce Scores 200th NHL Point

Brett Pesce reached a career milestone during Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. He recorded his 200th NHL point, which also happened to be his first goal as a New Jersey Devil. He helped lead the team to a 3-1 victory, even earning the third star of the game.

Near the end of the third period, he had a phenomenal shorthanded opportunity. Jack Hughes’s initial shot was blocked, but Pesce was able to recover the puck and beat David Rittich, giving the Devils a two-goal lead. Pesce’s insurance goal could not have come at a better time, and the Devils were able to snap a two-game losing streak.

PESCE GETS HIS FIRST AS A DEVIL!!#NJDevils | US 3, THEM 1 pic.twitter.com/bxMDjTmTI5 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 13, 2024

Since returning from injury, he has had a positive impact on the Devils. In 23 games, he has blocked 46 shots and averages 1.6 shots on goal per game. Likewise, the combination of Pesce and Luke Hughes has been lethal. The pair is great at keeping the puck alive, providing momentum in all three zones.

The Devils acquired Pesce during the offseason after he spent the past nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. General manager Tom Fitzgerald believed he would fit as a top-four defenseman, and his predictions were correct. In July, he signed a six-year, $33 million contract but missed time at the beginning of the season recovering from a fractured fibula.

His veteran experience has been invaluable so far this season, especially in his role as an elite defensive defenseman. He blocks opponents’ scoring chances and battles for the puck, using his stick speed and poke check to his advantage. As the season progresses, there’s no denying that he will remain a crucial piece of the Devils’ defensive core.