3 Takeaways From the Devils’ 3-1 Win Over the Kings

The New Jersey Devils continued their homestand on Dec. 12, hosting the Los Angeles Kings. While the first period was relatively quiet, the two teams quickly turned the game around in the second, each scoring one goal. However, it was the Devils who were victorious in the final period, scoring two goals to put their total goals scored to three for the night. After their loss in overtime to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, this 3-1 win for the Devils brings back some confidence to the team.

Jack Hughes Continues to Dominate

The Devils scored three goals during this game, and Jack Hughes earned a point off of each one. He scored one of the goals himself and earned two assists off of the other two goals.

Although he earned assists on Brett Pesce and Ondrej Palat’s goals, Hughes earned one of his own. Palat had possession of the puck but was unable to find a chance to score. Seeing Hughes in front of the net, he passed to him. He was able to send the puck into the back of the net and score the second goal of the night for the Devils, breaking their tie with the Kings.

So far this season, the center has scored 12 goals and earned 26 assists, for a total of 38 points at this point in the 2024-25 season. He trails Jesper Bratt, who currently leads the team in points, by a singular point. Closing in, Hughes could soon take over and lead the Devils in points.

Pesce With His First Goal as a Devil

Pesce recorded his first goal as Devil, and what an incredible goal it was. While the Devils were down a man, he didn’t see that as a negative, but embraced the challenge and scored a shorthanded goal.

Brett Pesce, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Kings made a bad pass and Pesce was able to intercept the puck before the Kings could get a hold of it again. Skating up towards the goal, he passed it to Jack. The center passed the puck, but David Rittich was able to block the shot. Pesce repossessed the puck and shot it, scoring the third goal of the game for the Devils.

Not only did this goal solidify the win for the Devils, but it was also a shorthanded goal. When it was scored, the Devils had Erik Haula in the box after a two-minute minor tripping call. He was able to make the goal happen while the Devils were down a man on the ice. On top of that, this goal earned Pesce his 200th NHL point; what a special goal to earn this milestone.

Markstrom Stays Strong

With Jake Allen still out, Jacob Markstrom had to start in net once again. Although the Devils called up Isaac Poulter, they continued to stick to the tried and true in Markstrom.

Markstrom was able to save 12 of the 13 shots that the Kings took against him, giving him a save percentage of .923. This game was his 22nd start of the season and his 14th win. This game solidified his ability to perform for the Devils, stepping up when it is asked of him.

The goalie is the last line of defense, but he cannot do it all on his own. The defense stepped up to help Markstrom in this game, blocking an additional 20 shots taken by the Kings. The defensive pairs, coupled with Markstrom, kept the Devils alive throughout the duration of this game.

Time to Build on That Winning Momentum

The Devils host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Dec. 14 for some matinee weekend hockey.