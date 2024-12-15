3 Takeaways From the Devils’ 4-1 Win Over the Blackhawks

The New Jersey Devils hosted the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Dec. 14 for a 1 p.m. EST matinee hockey extravaganza. While the Devils were slow to start the game, they really came into their own once the third period hit.

Devils’ Third Period Score Show

While the Devils were slow to get going, they really picked up the pace of scoring in the third period. Three minutes into the third period, Dawson Mercer scored the first of four for the team. After a brilliant pass from Luke Hughes, Mercer was able to get a clear shot in front of the net to score the first goal of the game for the Devils.

Halfway into the third, Jack Hughes continued the scoring train. With an expert pass from Jesper Bratt, he was able to score the second goal from in between the two face-off circles.

Later, Bratt found himself with another scoring chance. He was able to take the puck away from Chicago and pass the puck to Nico Hischier. The pair skated up the ice to the goal, passing the puck between one another to make sure the Blackhawks did not take control of it. With one final pass from him to Hischier, the Devils were able to score their third goal of the period.

Off the face-off following the goal by the captain, Timo Meier was able to work some magic. With an assist from Mercer and Brett Pesce, Meier was able to score the fourth goal for the Devils in the final period, a mere 18 seconds after Hischier’s.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Four goals by four different players of the Devils, it appears they all woke up once the third period hit. They really came into their own in the final 20 minutes, and the overall score showed it.

Luke Hughes: Wrong Place, Wrong Time

If it weren’t for Luke being in front of the net, the Devils would have recorded a shutout win against the Blackhawks.

He had some unfortunate timing by standing in front of the net. Jason Dickinson of Chicago shot the puck, but it bounced off of the goal post. Luke was standing in front of the net, and the puck hit him in the face. Even more unfortunate, the puck went off of his face and into the net, scoring the one and only goal for the Blackhawks this game.

While this was a rough go for him, accidents happen. Luckily, the Devils were able to come back and win the game, which is what matters in the end.

Devils Are in Good Standings

The Devils just won their 20th game of the season, giving them a record of 20-10-3 for this season. Although a couple of teams hit the 20-win mark before the Devils in fewer games, the Devils are the third team this season to achieve that total.

The Devils are currently second in the Metropolitan Division with 43 points, with the Washington Capitals edging them out by one point. The Winnipeg Jets are currently on top of the overall leaderboard with 45 points, while the Minnesota Wild are tied with the Capitals at 44 points. The Devils are currently fourth overall in the league. This gives them a great chance of securing a playoff spot. If they continue the way they have been, the Devils have a chance to contend for the Stanley Cup.

The Homestand Ends

While the Devils had a nice five-game stretch at home, that has now come to an end. They hope to pick up another two points when they face the St. Louis Blues on the road on Tuesday, Dec. 17.