Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Wild – 12/15/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (19-8-3) at WILD (20-6-4)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI, SCRIPPS, NHLN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Alexander Holtz — Tomas Hertl — Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt

Injured: None

Status report

  • Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Vegas lost 6-3 at the Edmonton Oilers; Minnesota won 4-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ben Jones
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Reese Johnson

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Marc-Andre Fleury, Travis Dermott

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body)

Status report

  • The Wild recalled Wallstedt and placed Lauko, a forward, on injured reserve Saturday. … Trenin, a forward, is day to day and possible to return after not playing Saturday.

