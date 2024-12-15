Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Wild – 12/15/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI, SCRIPPS, NHLN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Alexander Holtz — Tomas Hertl — Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Vegas lost 6-3 at the Edmonton Oilers; Minnesota won 4-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ben Jones

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Reese Johnson

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Marc-Andre Fleury, Travis Dermott

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body)

Status report

The Wild recalled Wallstedt and placed Lauko, a forward, on injured reserve Saturday. … Trenin, a forward, is day to day and possible to return after not playing Saturday.

