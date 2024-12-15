Oilers Hold On to Defeat Golden Knights 6-3

This was an exciting Saturday afternoon (Dec. 14) contest from Rogers Place that saw the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3. This was a fast-paced game between two very good teams, who will likely see each other come playoff time. Vegas outshot Edmonton 41-34, but the Oilers capitalized on more chances to secure the victory over a division rival. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

In a high-event first period, the Oilers opened the scoring on the power play 17:34 into the opening frame. Connor McDavid entered the zone with speed, and set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins who ripped a shot, short-side for his sixth of the season.

Related: Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Oilers – 12/14/24

Edmonton extended their lead early into the second period. Nugent-Hopkins shovelled the puck toward the net, and it landed on Zach Hyman’s stick, who deposited it into the net from the blue paint for his eighth of the season.

The Oilers made it 3-0 on Connor Brown’s fifth of the season. Leon Draisaitl entered the zone on an odd-man rush, and shot the puck off the pads of goaltender Adin Hill, and the rebound landed right on Brown’s stick who made no mistake.

The Oilers added to their lead on Draisaitl’s league-leading 22nd goal of the season. Darnell Nurse made a great backhand pass right on the tape of the superstar forward who tapped it in. Corey Perry added another with his sixth of the season 12:53 into the second period on a snipe, over Hill’s glove.

The Golden Knights finally got on the board 15:35 into the middle frame. Tomas Hertl made a nice backhand pass from behind the net, and Victor Olofsson ripped the point-blank one-timer past goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Vegas was not done yet, as they scored again to cut the lead to 5-2 less than 30 seconds later. Noah Hanifin’s point shot got through, and found the back of the net. The officials called it no goal due to goaltender interference, but upon the coach’s challenge, it was deemed a good goal. The Oilers were seemingly in full control, but the Golden Knights refused to go away.

Vegas got a quick shorthanded goal early in the third period to cut the lead to 5-3. The Edmonton netminder mishandled the puck behind the net, and Brett Howden stole it and finished the wraparound into the empty cage.

Oilers’ Jeff Skinner got that goal right back just 38 seconds later for his sixth of the season. Mattias Ekholm took a point shot, and the rebound found Skinner in the high slot, and he finished blocker side, past the Vegas netminder. That goal ultimately killed any hope of a comeback as the Oilers held on for the 6-3 win.

The Golden Knights have a short turnaround as they travel to Minnesota to face the Wild in the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday (Dec. 15). Meanwhile, the Oilers continue their homestand with a 2024 Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Florida Panthers on Monday night (Dec. 16). Vegas and Edmonton will see each other one more time in the regular season, but not until April 1 in Las Vegas.