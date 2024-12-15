Blue Jackets Give Up Lead Late, Lose in OT to Ducks

The Columbus Blue Jackets thought they were on their way to a win on Saturday night with a late lead. However, an unfortunate bounce led to overtime. They couldn’t close the deal at the end.

Alex Killorn scored two goals including the game winner in overtime to help lift the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets. The Ducks not only broke their five-game losing streak, they finally get to return home to the friendly confines of Honda Center.

Game Recap

After 16 minutes of some back and forth hockey, the fireworks started late in the first period. Mason McTavish somehow scored a goal and got a goalie interference penalty on the same play. McTavish’s shot beat Jet Greaves before the interference took place. Replay showed Ivan Provorov forced McTavish into Greaves. The Blue Jackets took advantage of the fortunate call.

Kirill Marchenko took it himself to make it 1-1. He found room in the slot and beat John Gibson clean. Just 34 seconds later, Cole Sillinger made it 2-1 Blue Jackets. Zach Aston-Reese found the puck on the wall and got it to Sillinger who beat Gibson from in front.

Just one goal was scored in the second period. Killorn scored his first of the night on a busted coverage by the Blue Jackets. Killorn was all by himself on left wing. Ryan Strome found him and the game was tied going into the third period.

Alex Killorn’s two goals snapped the Ducks’ five-game losing streak. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Blue Jackets thought they had taken the lead again thanks to a Dmitri Voronkov power-play goal late in the second. But the Ducks challenged for offside. Replay showed Voronkov was in ahead of the play when Marchenko curled the puck back right at the line.

The Blue Jackets came out strong in the third. Their push resulted in a James van Riemsdyk goal with just 8:35 to go. With the score 3-2 late, the Ducks pulled Gibson. They won a faceoff and Jackson LaCombe tied the game with 2:46 left. The shot hit the pads of Dante Fabbro and went in. Overtime was required to determine a winner.

In the extra session, the Blue Jackets had some possession but failed to score. Robby Fabbri then found Killorn with a great backhand pass to spring him. He beat Greaves to end the road trip with a much-needed win.

Gibson shined again against the Blue Jackets stopping 39 of 42 in sweeping the two games in the season series. Greaves stopped 23/27 in the overtime loss. He impressed his teammates and coach Dean Evason again despite allowing four goals. Evason said postgame Greaves continues to deserve a chance.

The Blue Jackets have a quick turnaround as they play against the Carolina Hurricanes Sunday. The Ducks now get some time off and will host the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.