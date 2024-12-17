Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Lightning – 12/17/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (12-14-5) at LIGHTNING (16-10-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSUN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Zach Aston-Reese — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Daniil Tarasov
Injured: Jack Johnson (face), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Jack Johnson, a defenseman, is out after taking a stick to the face against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Declan Carlile
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Status report
Hedman, a defenseman, is probable to return after missing two games with an upper-body injury.
