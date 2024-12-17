Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Lightning – 12/17/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSUN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Zach Aston-Reese — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Daniil Tarasov

Injured: Jack Johnson (face), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Jack Johnson, a defenseman, is out after taking a stick to the face against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Declan Carlile

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

Hedman, a defenseman, is probable to return after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

