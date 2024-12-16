Blue Jackets Lose to Hurricanes as Losing Streak Reaches Four

The Columbus Blue Jackets entered a new week facing the start of a tough schedule. The Carolina Hurricanes made sure they took care of their own business on Sunday.

Dustin Tokarski made his first NHL start since Feb 2023 and made 27 saves to help the Hurricanes to a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets. The Jordan’s each had strong outings as well with Martinook tallying a goal and an assist while Staal added two assists to send the Blue Jackets to their seventh loss in their last eight games including four in a row.

Game Recap

The Blue Jackets had an alright start thanks to early Hurricanes’ penalty trouble. Andrei Svechnikov had an illegal check to the head while Jesperi Kotkaniemi clipped Jack Johnson with a high stick and got four minutes for it. But it was the Hurricanes that scored first while on the penalty kill.

Cole Sillinger got stood up at the blue line which created a 2-on-1 rush the other way. Seth Jarvis found Sebastian Aho to make it 1-0. That marked the 18th shorthanded goal in Aho’s career which leads all players since his debut in 2016-17.

Just before the first period ended, William Carrier extended the lead to 2-0. Staal made the play happen on the wall and then found Carrier in front. That turned into the eventual game-winning goal.

The Blue Jackets were able to score their only goal of the game thanks to a special shift by Kirill Marchenko. His initial shot was stopped by Tokarski. Then he went to work beating Sean Walker and centering to Dmitri Voronkov. The momentum was short lived however.

Less than two minutes later, Jordan Martinook extended the lead to 3-1 on a deflection. Dean Evason elected to challenge saying the Hurricanes player went into the blue crease and prevented Elvis Merzlikins from playing his position. After a long review, the goal stood and gave the Hurricanes a power play.

Jordan Martinook helped pace the Hurricanes’ offense on Sunday. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On that power play, it appeared the Hurricanes made it 4-1. But on yet another challenge, the Blue Jackets saw a missed hand pass. The officials eventually agreed. Had the goal stood, it would have been a double minor for consecutive failed challenges.

The Blue Jackets couldn’t take advantage of the break however. Kotkaniemi put the game on ice with a goal from the left circle to make it 4-1 in the third period.

The Blue Jackets lost both Jack Johnson and Kevin Labanc to injury. Labanc was hit in the face with a puck off the glass. They play next on Tuesday in Tampa Bay against the Lightning. Some roster moves may need to be made based off these injuries.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes continue their homestand with a game Tuesday against the New York Islanders.