Lightning Defeat the Kraken 5-1

The Seattle Kraken hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning for their first matchup of the season. The Lightning showed no southern hospitality, defeating the home team 5-1.

Game Recap

The action kicked off right at the beginning of the game, with the Lightning getting a penalty in the first three minutes of the first period. Emil Lileberg was sent to the box for cross-checking Tye Kartye, and the Kraken were on the power play. With just ten seconds left on the power play, Brandon Montour started the scoring off for the two teams. Assisted by Shane Wright and Eeli Tolvanen, Montour was able to shoot the puck from the blue line and score while the power play was still going on.

Shortly after, the Lightning were able to tie the game. Nine minutes into the first period, Brandon Hagel scored his first goal of the game. Hagel received a pass from Nick Perbix and was able to tip the puck into the net, scoring the first goal for the Lightning. The tie was quickly broken by Brayden Point. Up by the net, Point shot the puck into the net, finding its mark. He was able to put the Lightning ahead of the Kraken, ending the first period with a one-goal lead.

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The second period was quiet, with only two penalties, both going to the Kraken. Chandler Stephenson received two minutes for holding and Ryker Evans received two minutes for delay of game. With the score still reading 2-1 heading into the third, the Kraken had some work to do if they wanted to catch up to the Lightning.

However, the Lightning were quick to increase their lead. With Vince Dunn in the box, they made quick work of striking with the extra man advantage. Jake Guentzel was able to score on the power play, extending their lead to 3-1. The Kraken were playing sloppy and in a desperate attempt to come close to the Lightning, they pulled Phillipp Grubauer from the net. Even though the Kraken once again had a man advantage, it was the Lightning who benefited. Hagel was able to score his second goal of the night and tuck the puck away into the back of the net. With a 4-1 lead and less than four minutes left in the game, the Lightning were not finished yet. Rookie Declan Carlile scored his first goal of not only the season, but the first of his NHL career. Maybe the Lightning should put him in the lineup more often after that performance.

With a 5-1 final score, the Lightning beat the Kraken and extended their win streak to two games.

Next Steps

After their incredible win, the Lightning will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at home on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The Kraken will stay home and look to shake off the loss when they host the Ottawa Senators, also on Dec. 17.