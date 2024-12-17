Devils Are Playing Instagram Hockey (& That’s Not a Bad Thing)

When the New Jersey Devils took on the New York Rangers on Dec. 2, broadcaster Steve Valiquette took exception to Jack Hughes attempting a one-handed deke against Igor Shesterkin on a breakaway.

Valiquette said, “Hughes set out to embarrass Shesterkin there…that’s blatant disrespect…it was more ‘Instagram Hockey’ than intense hockey.”

Hughes was dumbfounded when he found out, saying, “I don’t even know what that means. What does that even mean?”

Since then, the Devils are 4-1-1 and sit second in the Metropolitan Division with their 20-10-3 record. That got me thinking, what really is “Instagram Hockey?”

What Is Instagram Hockey?

Valiquette hasn’t spoken on that comment since, despite some widespread backlash from NHL fanbases, analysts and former players. So maybe we’ll never know. But what I do know is that lately, whenever I’ve scrolled through Instagram, I’ve seen a ton of Devils highlights. From NHL’s official Instagram, to ESPN, to Bleacher Report…they’re everywhere. Jack Hughes highlight here, Jesper Bratt highlight there — you get the point.

We'll be watching this one on repeat. pic.twitter.com/tcKjBrT1dt — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 14, 2024

They currently have seven players on track for 17-plus goals, with five of them on pace for 25-plus. And that’s all while new head coach Sheldon Keefe has completely overhauled their defensive game, cutting down on even-strength goals against (per 60 minutes) by over 20%.

Keefe has helped stamp out nearly every poor trend from last season. Most recently, they were getting off to poor starts and had given up the first goal of the contest in nine of 10 tries. Keefe addressed it head on, and the Devils have now given up 1.3 shots per first period over the last three games. Yes, you read that right. That’s shots, not goals.

New Jersey Devils celebrate a goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“I love where we’re at (with) defending…we used to be Swiss cheese, letting teams through. Now we’re more demanding,” said general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

And they are accomplishing this defensive success while maintaining the sixth-best expected goals for per 60 minutes, according to JFresh Hockey. And that’s just even strength; their power play is second in the NHL at 30%. Hence the plenty of highlights and wins being sent to people’s Instagram timelines.

“It’s really easy to play and fun to watch,” Luke Hughes told The Hockey Writers.

Sure, it hasn’t been perfect, but the Devils are a top-five team in the NHL based on points percentage. The vibe as a whole has completely flipped from last season, and that’s pretty evident at team practice. There’s constant laughing, celebrating, and joviality…but don’t mistake that for a lack of hard work. They’re working as hard as they ever have.

You love to see the vibes this high. This was one of my favorite #NJDevils practices to watch. pic.twitter.com/vrqppLb8xu — Kristy Flannery (@InStilettos_NHL) December 16, 2024

What we’re seeing in New Jersey is what happens when a team realizes that their hard work is getting rewarded. They’re a little looser, a little happier, and we could assume it makes the everyday grind much easier.

“I think we feel and expect to be a playoff team, and we have got to continue to work at that and earn that every single day,” said Keefe.

With this level of success, it’s getting to the point where it would be a collapse if they didn’t make the playoffs. Sure, sports are strange and anything could happen. But it seems that there’s something special brewing in Newark. Time will tell.